Williamson's 360 dunk steals the show at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Blue Devils beat Clemson 87-68 in its ACC opener. That was expected. What's not expected is to see a 280+ pound man doing 360-degree dunks.

That's exactly what freshman Zion Williamson did in the second half.


If this is what league play is going to look like, it's must-see TV every night Duke is on the court.

Williamson, who's listed at 285 pounds, ripped the ball away on the steal and about five steps later launched his body in a circle before slamming it down. Now, watch it again to see the reaction of teammate RJ Barrett who jumped out of his shoes in excitement.
