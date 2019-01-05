Williamson's 360 dunk steals the show at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The Blue Devils beat Clemson 87-68 in its ACC opener. That was expected. What's not expected is to see a 280+ pound man doing 360-degree dunks.That's exactly what freshman Zion Williamson did in the second half.If this is what league play is going to look like, it's must-see TV every night Duke is on the court.Williamson, who's listed at 285 pounds, ripped the ball away on the steal and about five steps later launched his body in a circle before slamming it down. Now, watch it again to see the reaction of teammate RJ Barrett who jumped out of his shoes in excitement.