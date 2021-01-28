Sports

With roster decimated by COVID protocol, Canes' minor-leaguer to make debut

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been 335 days since the Carolina Hurricanes took the ice inside PNC Arena and that all changes Thursday night. There won't be any fans inside the building but that can't take away the excitement for 24-year-old Steven Lorentz, who will make his NHL debut.

"Minute by minute, hour by hour, I guess time might tick by slowly," Lorentz said. "The nerves might creep up on me a little bit but that's just the way it's going to be and I'm just more excited than anything."

Lorentz's journey to the NHL hasn't been easy -- the Canadian was passed over in the 2014 NHL draft and then selected in the final round of the 2015 draft. He then went on to play in the ECHL and the AHL. Now five-and-a-half years later with so many Canes out on the COVID-19 protocol list, Lorentz is finally getting his chance.



"It's really cliché, but if you really do all of the right things then things tend to fall into place," he said. "I kind of believed that since the word go, and I was so fortunate the Canes did take a chance on me in the seventh round the year after my draft year. An opportunity is an opportunity."

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, whose career spanned 20 years, can still recall his first time.

"Whenever someone has that first game, I always remember how exciting it was for me," Brind'Amour said. "You kind of gloss over it now because we're in a big picture, but for him, it is. For that person it's huge; you just try to enjoy it because you only get one of these."

Brind'Amour described Lorentz as a Cane, not just because he'll be on the ice with the team but because of his attitude and work ethic.

"You talk to the guy and you're like, you come away with a smile on your face," Brind'Amour said. "He's just happy to be alive. He's happy to be having this opportunity to be in the NHL whether there's zero fans. It's not the ideal debut but he's just happy to be here, and he wants to contribute he doesn't want to check the list off that he played a game in the NHL. He wants to do something special and you root for guys like that.

Lorentz just wants to play.

"Long road, short road, it doesn't matter what gets you here," Lorentz said. "I'm here now, so I'm excited."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanesnhlgood sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Should systemic racism be addressed in class? NCBOE members disagree
'Pharmacy deserts' create barriers to vaccine distribution in NC
Cameron Village drops 'Cameron' name, will be called Village District
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Brood X cicadas to emerge in NC after 17 years underground
Hospitals say emergency room cases of RSV have dropped dramatically
Triangle home prices rise but so do affordable-housing concerns
Show More
COVID-19 hotline operator gives insight on scheduling appointments
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
More TOP STORIES News