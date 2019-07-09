Sports

New York City to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup Champions

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Women's National Team has arrived home following their World Cup win against the Netherlands.

The soccer team, which won its record fourth Women's World Cup title, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"

The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."

The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

On Wednesday, the team will be showered with a ticker-tape parade up lower Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes. It's the city's first ticker-tape parade since the women's team won the 2015 Cup.

The parade will start at at 9:30 a.m.

"You have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions." the mayor tweeted.

The Mayor's Office says that a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public to attend the ceremony at City Hall, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. following the parade.

Registration will open HERE at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

The soccer team touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"

The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityworld cup
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 9
Trash pick up happening earlier this summer for people in Raleigh
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County
Cary father faces child-abuse charges after teen son hospitalized
Show More
Wake County mom recovering from tick-borne illness sends warning
HS principal removed after refuting Holocaust was factual
Foster mom says transgender son turned away from summer camp
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Durham police investigating after man found dead inside car
More TOP STORIES News