Young Duke fan and younger UNC fan chase a baseball, and we all learn a lesson

I'm not going to lie - I love feeding into the rivalries around here. A little "stirring the pot" as it were. After all - that's what makes our area so magnetic when it comes to sports. A ferociously competitive game is always awesome to watch.The flipside of that is realizing that it's all just fun and games, and Friday, I was reminded of that.While covering the Duke-UNC baseball game at the DBAP, I watched a foul-ball chase unfold before my eyes.One little UNC fan, Brenner, went sprinting through the bleachers alongside a slightly bigger Duke fan, Trever.Trever won the race to the ball, but he didn't have it for long.Watch the video for the memorable outcome.