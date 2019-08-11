NC State Wolfpack

Young Pack team creating a unique chemistry for NC State football

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are just 20 days until the return of college football in the Triangle and two out of our three ACC schools still do not have a quarterback.

Whoever it will be to take over at NC State has big shoes to fill, not only because of former Pack quarterback Ryan Finley's talent but because of his leadership.

Dave Doeren keeps reiterating how young of a team the Wolfpack is this year but he said with that comes a lot of unique chemistry and that's what they're building on.

Through nine practices and one scrimmage, Doeren said there are still a lot of guys trying to prove themselves.

"The biggest thing we've got to do is just get better," he said. "We've got to get better every day and as the season goes, every week. Having a roster that's so young the improvement can be a lot more than when it's an older group. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnc state wolfpackfootballnc statecollege football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE WOLFPACK
Intensity ramps up as NC State puts on pads for the first time
Duke, NC State, UNC open fall camp
The meme team: Meet the fans behind CFB's best reactions
Pigskin Preview rings in college football season in the Triangle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
More TOP STORIES News