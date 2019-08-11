Young Pack team creating a unique chemistry for NC State football

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are just 20 days until the return of college football in the Triangle and two out of our three ACC schools still do not have a quarterback.Whoever it will be to take over at NC State has big shoes to fill, not only because of former Pack quarterback Ryan Finley's talent but because of his leadership.Dave Doeren keeps reiterating how young of a team the Wolfpack is this year but he said with that comes a lot of unique chemistry and that's what they're building on.Through nine practices and one scrimmage, Doeren said there are still a lot of guys trying to prove themselves."The biggest thing we've got to do is just get better," he said. "We've got to get better every day and as the season goes, every week. Having a roster that's so young the improvement can be a lot more than when it's an older group. "