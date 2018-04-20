Zion Williamson makes it official, signs Letter of Intent for Duke

As expected, slam dunk monster Zion Williamson made it official Friday, signing his National Letter of Intent king to play for Duke University next season.The 6-6has electrified crowds with his dunking and scoring prowess throughout his high school years, and he is rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 2 prospect.The only player ranked ahead of Williamson is 6-7, who - you guessed it - will join Williamson at Duke in the fall.The No. 3 player is also headed the Blue Devils' way - that would be, another gifted 6-7 forward.Expected to run the show for Duke will be point guard, the No. 10 ranked recruit in the 2018-19 class. He's the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who helped the Blue Devils win the national championship in 2015.