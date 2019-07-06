Sports

Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee

(AP)

By TIM REYNOLDS
LAS VEGAS -- Zion Williamson's summer league is over.

Williamson, who was the No. 1 draft pick in this year's NBA draft, was selected after playing his freshman season at Duke.

The New Orleans Pelicans say Williamson will not play any more at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.

Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York on Friday night. But he took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half and was ruled out at halftime of a game that was eventually shortened after the tremors of an earthquake were felt in Las Vegas.

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin says Williamson "will move forward from this incident without issue."

Williamson will continue taking part in training and conditioning with the Pelicans' performance team.
