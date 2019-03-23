Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- 2019 NCAA tournament tale of the tape

Fall made headlines in the wake of UCF's victory, telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.
"It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."
With plenty of attention on the Williamson vs. Fall matchup, we decided to take a look at how they measured up:
Height: 6-7 / 7-6
Weight: 285 / 310
Hometown: Spartanburg, SC / Dakar, Senegal
Age: 18 years, 260 days / 23 years, 103 days
Recruiting Rank: No. 2 (2018 class) / Unranked (2015 class)
Twitter followers: 266k / 6k
Points: 667 (22.2 per game) / 352 (11.0 per game)
Rebounds: 262 (8.7 per game) 245 (7.7 per game)
Blocks: 53 (1.8 per game) / 82 (2.6 per game)
Dunks: 66 / 81
Double-Doubles: 12 / 8
Free-throw percentage: 76.1 / 75.0
Field-goal percentage: 64.7 / 36.2
