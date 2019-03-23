Sports

Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- 2019 NCAA tournament tale of the tape

By ESPN.com staff
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson has been the most celebrated (and scrutinized) player in college basketball this season. On Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, he'll share the floor with another college hoops phenomenon -- 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF(5:15 p.m. ET, CBS).

Fall made headlines in the wake of UCF's victory, telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.

"It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."

With plenty of attention on the Williamson vs. Fall matchup, we decided to take a look at how they measured up:

Height: 6-7 / 7-6

Weight: 285 / 310

Hometown: Spartanburg, SC / Dakar, Senegal


Age: 18 years, 260 days / 23 years, 103 days

Recruiting Rank: No. 2 (2018 class) / Unranked (2015 class)

Twitter followers: 266k / 6k

Points: 667 (22.2 per game) / 352 (11.0 per game)

Rebounds: 262 (8.7 per game) 245 (7.7 per game)


Blocks: 53 (1.8 per game) / 82 (2.6 per game)

Dunks: 66 / 81

Double-Doubles: 12 / 8

Free-throw percentage: 76.1 / 75.0

Field-goal percentage: 64.7 / 36.2

Related Video
Tacko Fall fights through defenders for and-1 layup
Tacko Fall fights through defenders for and-1 layup
Tacko Fall pushes through two VCU defenders and hits a layup while drawing a foul and falling to the floor late in the victory.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnzion williamsonduke blue devilstacko fallnews ncaa tournamentucf knightsmens college basketball
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Search warrant: At least 60 guns seized from Keel home after Diana reported missing
2 hospitalized after Durham house fire
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Aberdeen
Show More
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Nice weekend ahead with temps in 60s
Mom of teen killed calls for better city-community partnerships to stop the violence
Raleigh man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity
More TOP STORIES News