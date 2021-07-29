Watch 3 eaters attempt to finish a massive 14-pound bagel the size of two footballs!

PHILADELPHIA -- Early in Spread Bagelry's history, some employees created a behemoth of a bagel, just to see if any of them could actually finish it off in 30 minutes.Just before the pandemic, three brave friends attempted the same "Whale Challenge": to devour a 14-pound bagel, complete with three pounds of cream cheese, two pounds of whitefish, two pounds of Nova salmon, a pound of tomatoes, a pound of cucumbers, and more.See if a competitive eater and his two best friends can conquer the biggest bagel they've ever seen.Multiple locations, check the website above for the one nearest to you.