Suspect remains at large after Harnett County robbery

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search is on for a bank robber in Harnett County.

Investigators releasing surveillance images of the man they are looking for.

The sheriff's office said a man wearing a surgical mask went into the First Bank at 3210 Ray Road in Spring Lake shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He brandished a gun and handed a note to the teller with typed instructions.

He was seen fleeing the bank on foot heading south on Ray Road.

The sheriff's office used bloodhounds to search for the robber but he ended up getting away.

Overhills high, middle and elementary schools were placed on a lockdown status as a cautionary measure while deputies searched the area.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Harnett County Sheriff's Office Det. Elmore at (910) 893-0154 or the anonymous tip-line at (910) 893-0300.
