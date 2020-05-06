Spring Lake detectives shot while serving attempted murder warrants identified

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police Department identified the two detectives shot while trying to serve warrants early Monday morning.
The detectives, identified Wednesday as 34-year-old Sergeant detective Brandyn Lyles and 24-year-old detective Kevin Love, were shot at a home in the 600 block of Poe Avenue around 12:45 a.m..
Investigators said the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Malik McDonald and 22-year-old Sabera McNeil, were wanted in connection to a shooting that involved a 16-year-old on April 23. Both were charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
A release from the department says McDonald was immediately taken into custody after officers knocked on the door. While they were arresting him, McNeil then shot Lyles in the arm and Love in the stomach and hip. McNeil was then shot and was taken by helicopter to UNC-Chapel Hill for a trauma injury.
Spring Lake Police Department said Love is recovering after undergoing surgery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is stable. Lyles had non-life-threatening injuries.
"At this point, he's in our prayers, he's in recovery and stable condition," Chief Troy McDuffie said Monday about Love. "If we want to look at anything positive from this tragic situation, that's the positive that we take from it."
Spring Lake Police Department said Lyles, a 5-year veteran of the department, is the supervisor for the department's Neighborhood Improvment Team, of which Love is a member. Love has worked for the department for two years.
Two other officers who were on the scene are now on administrative leave.
