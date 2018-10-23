Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Trash is everywhere in the wake of Florence and Michael in Spring Lake.

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Nearly a month and a half after Hurricane Florence slammed into North Carolina, the town of Spring Lake is still feeling the impact in the form of a major trash problem.

"I think it's pretty bad. look at all that stuff from that one house," said resident Curtis Laviscount. "It shouldn't still be here. It's time to get a move on things Spring Lake. Whoever is running the show: it's time to get a move on."

ABC11 brought those concerns to Spring Lake town officials. They admit it's been rough.



"It's been trying for a lot of people regarding trash pickup," said Spring Lake Town Manager Daniel Gerald. "We may clean an area and someone brings out flooded items from that home. It may look like we didn't hit that street then we have regular yard waste to deal with. It puts a strain on our department. We just brought on a contractor to help with the collection of the yard waste."

Meantime, residents are hoping things happen quickly.

"Something needs to be done. It's like everything is at a standstill. It's like we've been forgotten about," said Laviscount.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencedisaster reliefcumberland county newsSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
Show More
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
Don't take that ballot selfie! State election officials say it's illegal
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Ticket sales at 'lucky' store increase as jackpots soar
More News