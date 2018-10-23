Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence

Nearly two weeks after #HurricaneFlorence this is what parts of @springlakenc still look like. At 10/11: why it’s frustrating residents and what the town is planning to do about this mess. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kACxk4PqEn — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 24, 2018

Nearly a month and a half after Hurricane Florence slammed into North Carolina, the town of Spring Lake is still feeling the impact in the form of a major trash problem."I think it's pretty bad. look at all that stuff from that one house," said resident Curtis Laviscount. "It shouldn't still be here. It's time to get a move on things Spring Lake. Whoever is running the show: it's time to get a move on."ABC11 brought those concerns to Spring Lake town officials. They admit it's been rough."It's been trying for a lot of people regarding trash pickup," said Spring Lake Town Manager Daniel Gerald. "We may clean an area and someone brings out flooded items from that home. It may look like we didn't hit that street then we have regular yard waste to deal with. It puts a strain on our department. We just brought on a contractor to help with the collection of the yard waste."Meantime, residents are hoping things happen quickly."Something needs to be done. It's like everything is at a standstill. It's like we've been forgotten about," said Laviscount.