Spring Lake holds procession, tributes for young firefighter killed in Moore County crash

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flags in Spring Lake are flying at half-staff Monday in honor of the firefighter who was killed in a car wreck Friday.

The fire chief said 20-year-old Corbin Rogers was driving home from training when the crash happened.

A procession was held Monday morning. The fire department is paying tribute to him by hanging a black drape over the entrance to the station along with a flower arrangement.

Rogers had just left a training class. His vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle head-on on Vass Road, the Highway Patrol said.

According to a tweet from the ATF, Rogers was returning home from a 48-hour shift. Firefighters typically work 24 hour shifts. It's not known whether fatigue was a factor in the crash.

Corbin Rogers



"The Town of Spring Lake is saddened at the loss of Mr. Corbin Rogers, the Town said in an email to ABC11. "In his honor, the Town has lowered its flags to half-staff in remembrance of Mr. Rogers. The Town is currently working with the Fallen Firefighters Foundation to adequately honor his life."

Rogers started with the department as a volunteer and was promoted to full time.

The chief said he served for seven months.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday at Boles Funeral Home, 423 W. Penn Ave., in Southern Pines. Rogers' funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Grace Church, 1519 Luther Way, Southern Pines.
