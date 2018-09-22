'Spring Lake Strong:' Donations pour in support of Florence victims

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake hosted a donation drive for Florence victims called "Spring Lake Strong."

Saturday, the town tweeted pictures of donated supplies by people throughout the day. The town's Twitter account went on to say Spring Lake is still accepting donations of non-perishable food, baby items, and water.



Spring Lake was hit hard by Hurricane Florence. The storm came just shy of the 2-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, which also struck the area.

This time around, Spring Lake saw historic flooding and extensive damage.


Florence also took out the Starlite Motel at the intersection of North Bragg Boulevard and Manchester. Floodwaters were too tough a match for the decades old motel, with its fair share of problems, and caused the roof to collapse and fall into the Little River.

The storm also destroyed a home less than two miles away from the motel.

Dwight Chavis and his wife lost their home after Florence submerged his home and rendered it destroyed. The couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, in November.

