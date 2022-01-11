Education

Excitement and 'anxiety' at NC universities for spring semester start

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of students are returning to North Carolina universities for the start of the spring semester. Some say they're thrilled to be back, while others are experiencing first-day jitters not necessarily about the coursework.

"There has been a lot of anxiety on my behalf ...about COVID, still," said NC State student Aaron Daum.

Most universities are requiring a COVID-19 test before re-entering the school and one school is taking cautions a step further.

Cloth face-coverings are no longer allowed on North Carolina Central's campus.

Students and faculty must wear KN95 masks.

They will be offered by the school in an effort to "provide an environment that is as safe as possible."

There is substantial evidence that cloth masks don't offer as much protection as surgical ones.

Many NCCU students shared similar feelings about the mask policy

"I feel safer at this school," said NC Central student Davon Darvy.

Fellow student Niya King added: "Better masks, more restrictions, (makes the learning environment) safer."
Another NCCU student, Tia Britton, said, "it shows that they care for the community, and the people that's here and living on campus."

Students at Fayetteville State were supposed to also return to the classroom Monday, but the start of the spring semester for FSU was pushed back a week. Instruction will begin Jan. 17.
