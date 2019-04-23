Sri Lanka arrests 40 suspects after bombings, toll up to 310

EMBED <>More Videos

As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

Sri Lanka's president gave the military a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects - powers that were used during the 26-year civil war but withdrawn when it ended in 2009.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the death toll from Sunday's attacks rose to 310.

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared a day of mourning for Tuesday, a day after officials disclosed that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingattackchurchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight
Midtown Raleigh residents meet to discuss future growth
Hurricanes force game 7 after defeating Capitals 5-2
'Searing pain:' Van driver injured in Durham gas explosion recalls traumatic day
Measles cases could break yearly record
Carolina Hurricanes prove themselves in playoffs
Show More
'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
I-Team: Bickering in D.C. holds up Florence relief for N.C. fishermen
Kim Foxx receives death threats after Jussie Smollett charges dropped
Raleigh man accused of going on car break-in spree in Wake Forest
VIDEO: Dollar General worker dragged through parking lot by shoplifters, police say
More TOP STORIES News