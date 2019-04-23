Sri Lanka arrests 40 suspects after bombings, toll up to 310

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.Sri Lanka's president gave the military a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects - powers that were used during the 26-year civil war but withdrawn when it ended in 2009.Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the death toll from Sunday's attacks rose to 310.President Maithripala Sirisena has declared a day of mourning for Tuesday, a day after officials disclosed that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.