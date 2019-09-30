St. Augustine's University student returns to Bahamas to help neighbors recover from Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A month after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, a St. Augustine's University student returned home to help with recovery efforts.Becario Bodie, a senior at the historically black university traveled to Freeport in the grand Bahama Islands.He says many parts of the island are still without power.Over the weekend, Bodie and members of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, helped unload, unpack and delivery relief items.Bodie is from Nassau, a part of the Bahamas Dorian spared from disaster.He says the surrounding devastation is surreal and heartbreaking but natives remain hopeful."We were the ones that were solemn, sympathetic and empathetic to the situation. They were in such good spirits. They were having church in a tent near their damaged church," Bodie said. "They're spirits are lifted."Bodie returns home to the Raleigh campus on Tuesday.He says the need for ongoing aid and support is desperately needed.10 percent of Saint Augustine's University student population is from the Bahama Islands.