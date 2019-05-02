St. David's School employee accused of taking upskirt photos of student

An employee at St. David's School in Raleigh was accused of taking explicit photos of a student at the school.

Raleigh Police Department arrested Todd Aberts, 37, saying he took upskirt images of an 18-year-old student while on campus.

Investigators said they were tipped off to the crime when school officials contacted them.

See also: St. David's School teacher pleads guilty to taking inappropriate photos of students

Aberts faces charges of secret peeping and possession of photographic image from secret peeping. He was booked and placed under a bond of $100,000.
