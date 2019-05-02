RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An employee at St. David's School in Raleigh was accused of taking explicit photos of a student at the school.
Raleigh Police Department arrested Todd Aberts, 37, saying he took upskirt images of an 18-year-old student while on campus.
Investigators said they were tipped off to the crime when school officials contacted them.
See also: St. David's School teacher pleads guilty to taking inappropriate photos of students
Aberts faces charges of secret peeping and possession of photographic image from secret peeping. He was booked and placed under a bond of $100,000.
St. David's School employee accused of taking upskirt photos of student
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News