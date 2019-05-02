St. David's School employee accused of taking upskirt photos of student

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An employee at St. David's School in Raleigh was accused of taking explicit photos of a student at the school.Raleigh Police Department arrested Todd Aberts, 37, saying he took upskirt images of an 18-year-old student while on campus.Investigators said they were tipped off to the crime when school officials contacted them.Aberts faces charges of secret peeping and possession of photographic image from secret peeping. He was booked and placed under a bond of $100,000.