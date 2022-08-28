Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student

The controversial technology ShotSpotter, which has raised privacy concerns among some, is being delayed in Durham. It's not expected to go live until mid-November.

DURHAM. N.C. -- Students at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) have been alert after a stabbing near the school, not involving a student.

Durham Police confirm an off-campus incident happened around 10:00 a.m. at intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson Street. That's where responding officers found a person who had been stabbed. The person was taken to a local hospital. Investigators confirm the person stabbed is not a NCCU student.

The stabbing is not believed to be random, according to Durham police.

The investigation is ongoing and police haven't provided any other details at this time.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.

A week ago, Durham released new crime stats that show aggravated assaults are down 19 percent. Shooting incidents are also down three percent. Yet, fatal Shootings have remained the same at 20.

The city is also investing in ShotSpotter technology in hopes of it helping reduce crime. The controversial technology which has raised privacy concerns among some, is being delayed. It's not expected to go live until mid-November.