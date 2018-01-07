Stadium Drive reopens after crews repair water main break in Wake Forest

Multiple agencies are working to repair a water main break that has affected student housing near the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest Saturday morning.

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Multiple agencies worked to repair a water main break that shut down Stadium Drive in Wake Forest on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the area of Mcdowell Drive and Stadium Drive just before 10 a.m.

Officials said the water main break is affecting approximately 15 apartments in the vicinity of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

SEBTS is in the process of evacuating those apartments and relocating the affected residents, according to officials.

Officials said Stadium Drive reopened around 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News