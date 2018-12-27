Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A standoff in Carrboro ended just after 4 p.m. Thursday, more than 24 hours after it started.

Police used tear gas to get into the man's home and took him into custody, Carrboro officials said.

The standoff started at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Laurel Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos



Police said an armed man had locked himself inside a home.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When officers got there, they set up a command post and began evacuating neighboring homes.

The residents who were forced to leave their homes were set up with a hotel room, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Police evacuate homes in Carrboro due to armed barricaded man

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricaded manCarrboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Private investigator: Remains of man missing since 2014 found near Martin Middle School
Cary mailman saves man's life while delivering Christmas packages
72-year-old Raeford woman charged with statutory rape of child
Duke surges past Temple for 56-27 win in Independence Bowl
Driver hurt after pickup plows into 2 homes in Raleigh
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
House inaction means government shutdown will likely continue
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of children found at home
Show More
NC GOP overrides Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds
Driver made car look like unmarked police cruiser, officers say
More News