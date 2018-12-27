Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A standoff in Carrboro ended just after 4 p.m. Thursday, more than 24 hours after it started.
Police used tear gas to get into the man's home and took him into custody, Carrboro officials said.
The standoff started at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Laurel Avenue.
Police said an armed man had locked himself inside a home.
When officers got there, they set up a command post and began evacuating neighboring homes.
The residents who were forced to leave their homes were set up with a hotel room, police said.