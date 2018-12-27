Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4975420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police evacuate homes in Carrboro due to armed barricaded man

A standoff in Carrboro ended just after 4 p.m. Thursday, more than 24 hours after it started.Police used tear gas to get into the man's home and took him into custody, Carrboro officials said.The standoff started at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Laurel Avenue.Police said an armed man had locked himself inside a home.When officers got there, they set up a command post and began evacuating neighboring homes.The residents who were forced to leave their homes were set up with a hotel room, police said.