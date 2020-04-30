starbucks

Starbucks plans to reopen 90 percent of US locations with modifications amid pandemic

By Dee Durbin
Coffee Lovers rejoice!

Starbucks says they plan to start reopening many of its company-owned locations with modifications starting Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., Starbucks has temporarily closed half its 8,000 company-owned stores. The company plans to have 90% of its locations reopened by early June.

The company said locations will be offering pick-up only and curbside orders to follow social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

Starbucks says its global sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns gripped its operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer, and its recovery will extend into 2021.

But executives also said they are seeing encouraging signs.

Starbucks said 98% of its stores in China have reopened and sales are improving.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoffee
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak
Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees 561 more cases, largest jump reported in 1 day so far
NC salon shut down by police soon after reopening
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Ole Time Barbecue still paying it forward despite COVID-19
'Fingers are crossed:' Raleigh small businesses anxiously wait for grant to go live
4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in Ky. buggy accident: police
Heavy rain causes power outages, downed trees
Show More
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
GA allowing teens to get license without taking road test
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
COVID-19: Tom Hanks donates blood plasma for research
Cell phone data shows people in NC getting restless amid order
More TOP STORIES News