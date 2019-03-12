'Start Here': Boeing 737s investigated as Pelosi says impeaching Trump 'not worth it'

It's Monday, March 11, 2019. Let's start here.
"The Investigation," ABC News' everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-Mueller-investigation podcast, features interviews with David Bossie, Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager, and Keith Davidson, a former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, both of whom received hush-money payments after allegedly having affairs with Trump.
A former chief investigator during the Clinton administration, Bossie says the current White House is not prepared to handle the onslaught of investigations or what he sees as the eventual outcome: "We are headed to impeachment."
Davidson, who negotiated with Michael Cohen to secure payment for his clients, talks about why Trump's former fixer turned on him. He also identifies what he says was the pivotal moment during the campaign that triggered Trump to pay off Stormy Daniels.
Davidson also goes on the record about his dealings with American Media Inc., the National Enquirer's parent company, and his "incredible meeting" with AMI CEO David Pecker and Karen McDougal, whose story AMI purchased for $150,000 to "catch and kill" immediately before the 2016 election.
