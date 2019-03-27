'Start Here': Jussie Smollett's shocking deal, and a new battle over Obamacare

Uncategorized

The prize-winning show dog that disappeared Saturday at one of the world's busiest airports has been found.

Gale, a pure-bred American Staffordshire terrier whose owners live in Amsterdam, has been reunited with her family, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

The pup was being shown in the United States by her handlers and had one final event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday before flying home.

"The dog somehow got out of the crate and is now running around the airfield," Andrew Gobeil, an airport spokesperson, told ABC News in an interview Monday. "We have about 4,600 acres of field out there, from the airfield and from the woods area. So we're looking throughout the entire airport."

Authorities and airport officials, including wildlife biologists on staff, had been trying to track down Gale since she was last spotted Monday around 3:30 a.m. local time. It wasn't immediately clear how and where she was found.
