'Start Here': New Zealand to tighten gun laws after rampage, and Trump attacks McCain

It's Monday, March 18, 2019. Let's start here.Our partners at Inside Science bring us a story about a Harvard engineer who makes squishy robots because "instabilities are fun" -- and useful.When you think of robots, you probably picture something made of cold hard metal, or maybe smooth plastic. But what about a soft robot with no gears or wires? Katia Bertoldi, an engineer at Harvard University, and her colleagues are all about building robots with squishy and soft materials.