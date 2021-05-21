durham explosion

State investigators release findings in 2019 deadly downtown Durham gas explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

State investigators release findings in 2019 Durham gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina investigators released their findings two years after a gas explosion rocked downtown Durham in 2019.

The state's Utilities Commission found that the "probable cause" of the incident was the "breach of a natural gas facility by a horizontal-directional drilling, or "boring," device that was being used for the purpose of installing fiber optic cable." Said breach would go on to allow natural gas to move to the interior of 115 N. Duke St. -- the former home to Kaffeinate -- where it ignited resulting in the deadly explosion.

RELATED: Second anniversary of Durham explosion observed quietly
EMBED More News Videos

Saturday marks two years since the deadly natural gas explosion that rocked downtown Durham in 2019. Drive or walk along North Duke Street now and you'll notice reminders of the tragic day.



Two people were killed and 25 were injured in the 2019 explosion near Brightleaf including Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate Coffee, and Jay Rambeaut, a gas company worker and first responder to the scene.

The report went on to say that the operator of the drilling failed to identify "the precise location of the natural gas facility prior to using the mechanized equipment" and also failed to report the damage to the facility's notification center, emergency services and PSNC Energy.

Four lawsuits have been filed against eight companies involved in the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countygas leakexplosiondurham explosiondurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
Second anniversary of Durham explosion observed quietly
4 lawsuits filed in deadly downtown Durham gas explosion
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
A year after Durham explosion, Torero's 'working hard' to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reinstates work-search requirements for unemployment benefits
When do student loan payments restart?
What's the hold up on the East End Connector? NCDOT explains
George Floyd Memorial Foundation presents $25,000 scholarship to FSU
Side effects, mistrust top reasons NC residents are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors urge parents to get kids' HPV vaccinations back on track
Trump planning rallies in Ohio, Florida this summer
Show More
Customers mad at Raleigh tattoo artist who took their money
LATEST: Hospitalizations drop to lowest number since June 2020
Civil rights leaders outline next steps in Andrew Brown Jr. case
More than 65 women hired for Raleigh construction project
Raleigh woman featured in PSA for medical procedure pricing
More TOP STORIES News