State launches campaign reminding drivers to move over

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's been a North Carolina law since 2002 but the Governor's Highway Safety program wants to remind drivers that they must move over or slow down when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
"Anytime that you see emergency lights, you are required to approach cautiously and move over. It's the law," North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) Capt. Joseph Cotton said.
SHP launched a statewide campaign focused on reminding drivers of the law and enforcing the law.
"You're sometimes trying to assist motorists within inches of an active lane," Jacob Snead said.
Snead works with Incident Management Assistance Patrol (IMAP). That group works with the state to help drivers involved in incidents by keeping them safe and getting lanes open and flowing as soon as possible.
"It can be a little bit nerve wracking at times. But we're trained to be safe and trained in how to operate in those conditions," Snead said.
Since the law was enacted, two state troopers have been killed in the line of duty on the side of a roadway. That's why state highway patrol plans to be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law, hoping to save a life.
"This isn't a got ya campaign or try to write a bunch of tickets. It's more of a sparing our lives campaign," NCDOT engineer Ronnie Keeter said.
If you do get pulled over for not moving over, you're looking at a $250 fine plus court fees.
