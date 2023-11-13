Wake County is holding its State of the County address at PNC Arena, months after county commissioners approved a renovation project there.

Wake County hosts State of the County at PNC Arena, which is topic of expansion plans in near future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is holding its State of the County address at PNC Arena, months after county commissioners gave the final approval needed for a massive renovation project.

At least a 100,000 square feet of additional space is going to be added to PNC Arena soon. The expansion will bring more retail, food and beverage options.

The Centennial Authority oversees PNC Arena and Executive Director Jeff Merritt said officials are hoping to start construction in summer 2024.

Wake County said the facility is part of an effort to continue growing the economy.

"It's always important to have the major league teams," Wake County Commissioners Chair Shinica Thomas said. "Professional sports is a draw for everyone in our community, from the littlest residents to our senior residents."

Other topics expected to be discussed Monday night include transit, education, partnerships with non-profits and a facility that gives folks struggling with homelessness a reliable place to sleep at night.

"(What) I'm most proud of is the Bryant Center. The fact that we're going to have at least until March, we've been looking for a permanent facility, but we're going to have a facility that homeless folks can go to every single night. It's going to be open regardless of weather," Thomas said.

Wake County is also looking to make more investments in affordable housing. Leaders are participating in a listening tour currently; they're talking to individual municipalities about specific needs in an effort to create a plan that can uplift the entire county.

"Each community has their own identity, so we're talking to them about what they want it to look like in their community and how Wake County can come alongside them and help make that a reality," said Thomas.

And for the first time, Wake County Sheriff Office will be on the panel and will offer an updated look at the efforts to improve community safety.