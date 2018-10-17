State trooper killed during traffic stop in Columbus County identified

A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was fatally shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol identified the trooper as Kevin K. Conner. Conner had been on the force for 11 years. He was assigned to Troop B, District 5, which was based in Columbus County.

Kevin K. Conner

Conner pulled over a pickup truck around 12 a.m. on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

When Conner approached the driver's side of the truck, the driver opened fire.

NC State Highway Patrol said Conner died of his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

"The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred", said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner's family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers."


The suspect drove off and refused to stop when local police tried to pull him over. Eventually his truck broke down while he attempted to cross over some railroad tracks.

At that point, the suspect jumped out of his truck and ran. Law enforcement members eventually tracked him down and arrested him.

Bladen County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said the suspect was caught around 4 a.m. in the woods near Fair Bluff, which is west of Whiteville near the South Carolina line.

The suspect's identity has not been released.
