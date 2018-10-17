State trooper shot, killed during traffic stop in Columbus County

Praying for NCSHP this morning as they try to pick up the pieces and move forward after the loss of one of their own this morning! 😓 — Zebulon Police Dept (@ZebulonPoliceNC) October 17, 2018

A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.NC State Highway Patrol said the trooper died of his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.Authorities were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.No identities have been released.