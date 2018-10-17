State trooper shot, killed during traffic stop in Columbus County

A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was fatally shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. (Credit: WECT)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

NC State Highway Patrol said the trooper died of his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.



Authorities were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

No identities have been released.
