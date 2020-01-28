shooting

Officials identify state trooper who shot man during traffic stop in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper shot a person who had a weapon during a roadside safety inspection Monday evening.

Tuesday, North Carolina Department of Public Safety identified the trooper as Roderick McDaniel, an 18-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol.

The NC Department of Public Safety said McDaniel was conducting a safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle when a man who was not involved in the inspection walked up.

McDaniel said the man had a knife. He told the man to stop, but when he refused, McDaniel opened fire.

ABC11 is not identifying the man because he does not currently face charges in the incident.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of SHP.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting.

Editor's note: North Carolina Highway Patrol initially said the incident happened in Cumberland County. That was incorrect and has been fixed.
