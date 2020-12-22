Personal Finance

These are the 23 states raising the minimum wage in 2021

WASHINGTON -- Workers earning minimum wage in nearly two dozen states can expect a raise in 2021. According to the Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:

  • Alaska: $10.34
  • Arizona: $12.15
  • Arkansas: $11.00
  • California: $14.00
  • Colorado: $12.32
  • Delaware: $10.25
  • Florida: $8.65
  • Illinois: $11.00
  • Maine: $12.15
  • Maryland: $11.75
  • Massachusetts: $13.50
  • Michigan: $9.87
  • Minnesota: $10.08
  • Missouri: $10.30
  • Montana: $8.75
  • Nevada: $9.75
  • New Jersey: $12.00
  • New Mexico: $10.50
  • New York: $12.50
  • Ohio: $8.80
  • South Dakota: $9.45
  • Vermont: $11.75
  • Washington state: $13.69


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009. Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current miniumum wage in states across the nation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneybusinessu.s. & worldminimum wage
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarming:' More than 90% of NC counties now in red, orange zones
LATEST: Cooper urges North Carolinians to change holiday plans
Sanford veteran builds 600 wooden toys for kids in need
Stimulus won't do much for people far behind on bills: Economists
Pregnant Harnett Co. paramedic killed by Bragg soldier husband
COVID-19 test demand surges as Christmas approaches
'Really tough:' Wake Forest dad battling COVID-19 alone over holidays
Show More
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
More TOP STORIES News