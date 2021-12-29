minimum wage

These are the 25 states raising the minimum wage in 2022

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25 and applies in 20 states.
EMBED <>More Videos

Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022

NEW YORK -- Workers earning minimum wage in more than two dozen states can expect a raise in 2021. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the following states and Washington, D.C. are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:



Workers in certain professions and ages and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.

According to the EPI, the federal minimum wage applies in the following 20 states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no minimum-wage laws. Georgia and Wyoming both set $5.15 as the state minimum wage, meaning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in most cases.

Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current minimum wage in states across the nation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneybusinessu.s. & worldminimum wage
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MINIMUM WAGE
Wake school staff cheers pay increase, still not living wage for many
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hour for full-time workers
CVS will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour
Some employers say wage increases haven't helped staffing shortage
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expecting another busy day of COVID-19 testing
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mummy of Egyptian king 'digitally unwrapped'
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Show More
Family looking for answers after pregnant woman was killed in Wilson
Local governments facing increase in staff vacancies
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
'It is hard': Bar owners reopen in time for New Year's celebrations
2-year-old dies days after being hit by car in Garner
More TOP STORIES News