Statutory rape charges dropped against former Orange County middle school band teacher

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney has dropped statutory rape charges against a former Orange County middle school band teacher accused of having 'sexual relations' with a teen more than three decades ago.
Friday night, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reports Bill Pendergrass, 60, faced six felony counts of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child in 1986, according to Wake County court records.
In 1986, Pendergrass allegedly had 'sexual relations' with a 15-year-old girl when he was 27 years old between July 1986 and 1987.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the News & Observer the state law for statutory rape was not in effect in 1986, that law did not go into effect until 1995.
Pendergrass may still face additional charges, according to Freeman.
"Investigators are working to ensure that the appropriate charges based on the law in 1986 are brought," she said.
Pendergrass still faces three felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Pendergrass is now out of jail.
According to the News & Observer, Pendergrass was formerly the band director at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh. He was let go in May.
