North Carolina's COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order begins Friday night

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina's modified stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday night, with many bars, stores and restaurants having to close at 10 p.m. State leaders hope the new restrictions will help stop the worsening spread of COVID-19. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies are some businesses that can remain open.
Alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m. as part of the curfew. The order is set to last until Jan. 8.
Thursday featured more than 5,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases for the sixth time this month and 10.5% of tests came back positive. That rate was a decrease from Wednesday's high of 11.7%, but still markedly higher than the state's goal of 5% or lower.
A panel at the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Thursday. Advisers feel that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and older.
Durham Public Schools voted to let more high school sports begin practicing next week. Basketball, cheerleading, soccer, football and lacrosse can also start workouts. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is requiring all athletes, whether competing indoors or outdoors, to wear masks.
THURSDAY
3 p.m.
A no-cost COVID-19 testing and food distribution event is being held Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Global Scholars Academy located at 311 Dowd St. in Durham. The event is being sponsored by Union Baptist Church and The Episcopal Church El Buen Pastor, both located in Durham. Registration for the event is preferred but not required. You can register online for the Global Scholars Academy Community Testing Event, or over the phone by calling 984-222-8000 and choosing option 2. For Spanish, call 984-664-4132. If you are prompted to leave a voicemail, please provide your name, date of birth and contact information and you will be automatically registered for the event.
12 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and state pharmacist Amanda Fuller Moore explained in more detail how the state's first allocations of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, should it receive emergency use authorization. Cohen said 53 North Carolina hospitals--decided based on number of beds, number of health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and county population--will receive the first shipment of 89,800 vaccines. That includes 11 hospitals identified as having enough ultra cold storage to keep the Pfizer vaccine for a number of weeks, should the authorization process be delayed.
"These are going to be shipped in batches of at least 975 doses in a unit," Cohen said. "So each location must be able to store this amount of vaccine in ultra-cold storage or keep the shipping container for up to 30 days and use those doses within 10-15 days without have to reuse the dry ice."
Cohen and Moore said that while the state knows how many doses it will receive in the first week, it's unclear at this time how many doses the federal government will allocate to North Carolina in the second and third weeks, when health officials hope to get doses to additional hospitals and long-term care facilities.
"We're right on the precipice of this incredible tool that we've been waiting for for so long, but we're learning as we go," Cohen said.
And while we wait for the vaccine, Cohen reminded North Carolinians that the 3 W's will continue to be necessary for the foreseeable future, especially as cases spike and the hospitals approach. While she said she couldn't provide specifics about timing, she did say that people outside of health care workers and those living or working in congregate living settings shouldn't expect to be vaccinated before spring 2021.
"We want as many people in North Carolina to get the vaccine as possible, but we know that's going to take a while," Cohen said.
11 a.m.
State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen during a news conference about vaccine distribution on Thursday announced that North Carolina had 5,556 new COVID-19 cases in that last 24 hours -- marking the 6th day of single-day cases over 5,000 this month. 10.5% of tests are positive, a decrease from yesterday's high of 11.7% but still more than double the state's goal of 5% or lower.
The state also saw a record number of hospitalizations with 2,444. Hospitalizations in the state have consistently been over 2,000 since Nov. 30.
53 more deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 5,714 since the start of the pandemic.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The FDA is meeting to potentially authorize a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at 9 a.m. on Thursday in what could be a milestone in the race for a vaccine.
The experts may recommend some restrictions for the emergency authorization, including leaving children off the list for now. If given the go-ahead, the first deliveries of the vaccine would include 2.9 million doses. The U.S. Secretary of Health expects 20 million Americans to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.
Health organizations in the United Kingdom and Canada have already authorized the use of the vaccine in those countries.
At the meeting, a committee of independent vaccine experts will share their take on how to move forward. Pfizer is then scheduled to give a presentation at 1 p.m. A vote will follow in the afternoon for emergency authorization use.
Freezers needed to store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at two of Duke's hospitals Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen will give details about the distribution of the vaccine in North Carolina.
Cornerstone Tavern in Raleigh is closing for the winter due in part to the recent Executive Order passed that prohibits alcohol sales after 9 p.m. Alchemy on Glenwood South in Raleigh is also closing and will reopen on March 1.
More than 3,000 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the deadliest day so far of the pandemic.
WEDNESDAY
5:27 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Raleigh Rehabilitation Center, 616 Wade Ave.
It's the second outbreak confirmed at the center. The first happened in July.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
Under NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's Order No. 3, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. That includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
5:25 p.m.
With a COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive next week, Cumberland County officials held a news conference to update the public on what to expect.
"The vaccine distribution will ensure that those who need it most will get it first," said Charles Evans, chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners
Local health officials urged people to not become fatigued taking measures in fighting COIVD-19 and to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands frequently.
"More than 120 county residents have died from this virus," Evans said. "I want everyone to remember - these cases are people. Our brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, friends and fellow citizens."
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin asked residents to follow guidance from public health officials.
"My message is to the citizens of Fayetteville: We are walking through this together," Colvin said. "Please listen to health officials and do the things they are telling us to do."
Dr. Jennifer Green of the Cumberland County Health Department said they will be working with Fort Bragg to make sure that when the vaccine is delivered, they will make sure they have all the resources to store and distribute the vaccine to those who need it first.
Cases in Cumberland County, like in much of North Carolina, are on the rise. Currently, there are 10,843 positive cases and 124 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Cumberland County. The percentage of positive cases of those tested during the past two weeks is 9.6%. Along with community providers, Cumberland is testing more than 5,000 people each week.
"It's critical for our hospital staff who are caring for our COVID-19 patients and our public health staff who will be staffing our mass dispensing sites to get vaccinated first," Green said.
There are 60 patients with COVID-19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and officials expect the number to grow.
Since the pandemic began the hospital has cared for more than 1,200 patients, including some as young as 2 weeks old.
Cumberland County Health Department will know more about the quantity of vaccinations they will receive after the holidays. Cape Fear Valley is prepared to receive 5,000 doses of the vaccine next week, said Mike Nagowski, Cape Fear Valley Health CEO.
"I will take the vaccine the moment it's available," Nagowski said. "I am 100% confident."
5:04 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 25 new cases since Tuesday for a total of 2,184 total positive COVID 19 cases.
In all, there have been 38 deaths countywide. That's 1.7% of cases.
2:07 p.m.
Sampson County reports 64 new active positive cases since Tuesday, including three new deaths from COVID-19.
The county has had a total of 4,117 cases and 53 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
12 p.m.
The bad news continues on the COVID-19 front. The state released more numbers, again showing the virus is not slowing down.
More than 2,440 people are now in North Carolina hospitals dealing with complications from the virus. That is 67 more than yesterday and more than has ever been reported.
The state is also reporting a record number of new positive COVID-19 cases--6,495. That makes the third time in a week that we've seen more than 6,000 new cases.
The state has not reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in more than two months.
And while the state is continuing to test more people, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases is not declining. Today's rate is 11.7%. That is above where we were weeks ago and well above the state's goal of 5% or fewer.
Another 56 people died from the virus, increasing its North Carolina death toll to 5,661.
Click here to look at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 metrics for yourself.
11 a.m.
The N.C. State men's basketball team is suspending all team-related activities after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolfpack's previously scheduled home game for Saturday against Florida Atlantic won't be played.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."
The university characterized those who tested positive as "members of the travel party."
NCSU's game against Michigan was postponed and its scheduled clash with UConn was canceled.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is directing many businesses to shut down by 10 p.m. in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Grocery chains and some retail stores that sell groceries will still be allowed to open past 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants must shut down by that time.
Cooper wants people off the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of a sharp rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.
North Carolina is hoping to deliver its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to hospital workers next week. Eleven North Carolina hospital sites, including four in our area, will get early shipments of the much-anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnston County Schools will return to remote learning next Monday. Students in Granville County will also return to remote learning.
Cumberland County leaders will give an update on how the vaccination process will happen there. A press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The W.G. Pearson Elementary School Learning Center and meal site is closed again on Wednesday.