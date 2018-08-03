Stedman FD in dire need of volunteer firefighters

At 10/11: why the Stedman fire department needs more firefighters and how you can help. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3eld9ErYbk — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 4, 2018

The Stedman fire department is issuing a call to action for more volunteer firefighters.State law requires at least four firefighters to respond to a structure-fire call, but response time suffers when crews have to wait for others to arrive."In the volunteer world. it's tough. Volunteers have to work. They have to support their families," said Stedman Fire Chief Justin Nobles. " When they are gone, that leaves the community empty."Stedman is among 15 fire departments that received a grant to help with recruitment."Not everybody has to fight fire. We are reaching out to everyone. You may want to be a driver operator, traffic control or auxiliary," Nobles said.If you'd like to apply,