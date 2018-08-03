Stedman FD in dire need of volunteer firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

The Stedman fire department wants to boost its ranks.

By
STEDMAN, NC (WTVD) --
The Stedman fire department is issuing a call to action for more volunteer firefighters.

State law requires at least four firefighters to respond to a structure-fire call, but response time suffers when crews have to wait for others to arrive.

"In the volunteer world. it's tough. Volunteers have to work. They have to support their families," said Stedman Fire Chief Justin Nobles. " When they are gone, that leaves the community empty."



Stedman is among 15 fire departments that received a grant to help with recruitment.

"Not everybody has to fight fire. We are reaching out to everyone. You may want to be a driver operator, traffic control or auxiliary," Nobles said.

If you'd like to apply, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersvolunteerismStedmanCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
LabCorp truck, carrying patient samples, stolen in armed robbery
GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
WATCH: Miracle chip shot helps Triangle teen win Junior PGA
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Show More
Second-degree murder charge for driver in chase-crash that killed detention officer
Boy, 11, travels more than 6,000 miles without family to NC for prosthetic leg
Man charged after walking into Raleigh church wearing nothing but T-shirt
M.A.I.N. Events in Raleigh: Check out the lineup
Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road
More News