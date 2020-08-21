Woman shot, killed by stepfather in Johnston County: Sheriff

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died after she was allegedly shot by her stepfather overnight in Johnston County.

Johnston County deputies said Cheryl Lynn Guinn-Hirst was killed at her home on Julio Lane in the Cleveland community. Deputies responded to a call Friday morning around 12:30.

Ronald James Gasper, Guinn-Hirst's stepfather, shot her, according to investigators. Gasper was arrested and charged with the murder of Guinn-Hirst. Gasper is being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.

Guinn-Hirst was 42.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
LATEST: Colleges continue to grapple with COVID-19
Police ID man killed on Raleigh trail
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
Garner woman celebrates 107th birthday
White House to host memorial service for Robert Trump
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Show More
Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reveals he has cancer
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 4 ingredient Sloppy Joes
NC State to move classes online due to COVID-19
Wife of man killed by CCSO deputy says she asked VA for help
Hackers disrupt NC school districts during online classes
More TOP STORIES News