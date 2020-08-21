Woman shot, killed by stepfather in Johnston County: Sheriff

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died after she was allegedly shot by her stepfather overnight in Johnston County.Johnston County deputies said Cheryl Lynn Guinn-Hirst was killed at her home on Julio Lane in the Cleveland community. Deputies responded to a call Friday morning around 12:30.Ronald James Gasper, Guinn-Hirst's stepfather, shot her, according to investigators. Gasper was arrested and charged with the murder of Guinn-Hirst. Gasper is being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.Guinn-Hirst was 42.