Texas cheerleader targeted by 10 students who led officers to swarm her dorm with guns, family says

NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- A cheerleader at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas is at the center of a swatting investigation in which her family said police stormed into her dorm room with guns drawn over a false report.During an announcement on Monday afternoon, the parents of 17-year-old Christin Evans were joined by their attorney and called on the school to reprimand a group of students they say targeted their daughter."Yes, we're upset and we want something to be done about it," said the teen's father, Chris Evans. "When I sent my daughter off to school, my worse-case scenario was that she should call needing money or an issue with her grades."The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 14.According to Christin's parents, the freshman was sleeping in her dorm room when SFA police officers suddenly barged in around 3 a.m. with their guns drawn.The family's attorney said police told Christin they had received a report stating she had scissors and was threatening to stab students.Police then said the report was false."I want justice," said Christin's mom, LaShondra Evans. "I want the people responsible to have consequences. They played with her life."Christin's parents said police told them 10 students were involved in executing the false report."I feel shaken," said Christin. "I can't sleep at night. It has made me paranoid. I was looking forward to making friends and having a good time on the cheer team."SFA Chief of Police John Fields has since launched an investigation.In a response issued via video message, Fields said, "a racially diverse group of students were involved in an incident involving a false report. The students will be held accountable for this at every possible level."Late Monday evening, the president of SFA released a statement on Twitter saying, "each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately."The teen's parents, however, believe the prank was racially motivated.LaShondra said the incident still keeps her up at night."If she would have had something in her bed or if they would've [seen] her phone flash, it's shiny on the back, and they had reported she had a knife ... they could've shot her," the mom said.The incident remains under investigation.Meanwhile, Christin has since moved into a new dorm room and continues to take classes online.