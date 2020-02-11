Fayetteville man charged with choking girlfriend's son, slamming another over crackers left on couch, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with child abuse after he was accused of attacking two of his girlfriend's children while babysitting them, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, 31-year-old Stephon Davis' girlfriend asked him to watch her kids because she had to work on Jan. 31.

Later that night, she said Davis called her and told her he disciplined her two oldest sons for being "disrespectful."

Stephon Davis

Fayetteville Police Department



When she got home, her sons told her Davis got mad over a pile of crackers on the couch. According to the report, one of the boys said Davis choked him with a cord, causing him to have an asthma attack. The other boy said Davis grabbed him by his neck and slammed him into the wall multiple times.

Davis is charged with child abuse inflicting serious mental or physical injury. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countychild abusearrestfayetteville police department
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News