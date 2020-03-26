Hope Mills man arrested in Cumberland County triple shooting that killed two, injured one

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills man is behind bars after a man and a teenager were killed in a shooting in Cumberland County on March 21.

Cumberland County deputies arrested 20-year-old Sterling James Straughter, of the 1900 block of Teesdale Drive in Hope Mills in a triple shooting that took the lives of 21-year-old Franklin Monroe of Hope Mills and 16-year-old Cameron Emery of Fayetteville. The third victim, a girl, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Monroe and Emery were found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Ajax Drive and Tower Drive in Hope Mills.

Twenty-year-old Sterling James Straughter of Hope Mills

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office



The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged Straughter with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Straughter is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

