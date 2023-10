GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win gavel

WASHINGTON -- Republican Steve Scalise has ended his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the gavel.

Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door meeting late Thursday of his decision.

Next steps are uncertain a the House is now essentially closed while the Republican majority tries to elect a speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the job.