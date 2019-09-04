Still displaced by Florence, Spring Lake neighbors brace for Dorian

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shirley Browning has lived in her home along Brinkley drive for 50 years. In that time, the 76-year-old Browning had never experienced the devastation of a hurricane until last year during Florence.
The storm displaced her and others on her street, and they still are not back in their home. The uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian's strength has her nervous.
"I'm scared. I just hate to see all the work we've done get destroyed," Browning said. "I worry all the time. I'm a worrywart."
Her grandson David Browning lives across the street, and he is also displaced.
He is eager to get back in his home yet determined to not let Dorian break his spirit.
"We can't do it again. I tell you that," he said.
