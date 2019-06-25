Death of 85-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 85-year-old man in Raleigh has been ruled a homicide.Benjamin Franklin Merritt was found dead June 13 at his home on Evers Drive.Police said Merritt died from stab wounds.Merritt was a Korean War veteran and mentored at-risk youth during his career, according to his obituary.Police say they do not believe this was a random act.Many people who live in the neighborhood are retired and had known Merritt for years."I'm still in shock," one neighbor said.A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said the violent death is "unthinkable.""Sorrow for somebody that's lived there that long for that to be his end," the neighbor said.A relative at Merritt's home declined to comment.According to his obituary, Merritt was a graduate of St. Augustine University and North Carolina Central University."He was an educator," a neighbor said. "The guy was just an all around good guy. Somebody knows something about it. I just hope they come forward with it."There is a cash reward for any tip leaidng to an arrest. Call Raleigh Police if you have any information.