Death of 85-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 85-year-old man in Raleigh has been ruled a homicide.

Benjamin Franklin Merritt was found dead June 13 at his home on Evers Drive.

Police said Merritt died from stab wounds.

Merritt was a Korean War veteran and mentored at-risk youth during his career, according to his obituary.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act.

Many people who live in the neighborhood are retired and had known Merritt for years.

"I'm still in shock," one neighbor said.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said the violent death is "unthinkable."

"Sorrow for somebody that's lived there that long for that to be his end," the neighbor said.

A relative at Merritt's home declined to comment.

According to his obituary, Merritt was a graduate of St. Augustine University and North Carolina Central University.

"He was an educator," a neighbor said. "The guy was just an all around good guy. Somebody knows something about it. I just hope they come forward with it."

There is a cash reward for any tip leaidng to an arrest. Call Raleigh Police if you have any information.
