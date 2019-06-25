RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 85-year-old man in Raleigh has been ruled a homicide.
Benjamin Franklin Merritt was found dead June 13 at his home on Evers Drive.
Police said Merritt died from stab wounds.
Merritt was a Korean War veteran and mentored at-risk youth during his career, according to his obituary.
Police say they do not believe this was a random act.
Many people who live in the neighborhood are retired and had known Merritt for years.
"I'm still in shock," one neighbor said.
A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said the violent death is "unthinkable."
"Sorrow for somebody that's lived there that long for that to be his end," the neighbor said.
A relative at Merritt's home declined to comment.
According to his obituary, Merritt was a graduate of St. Augustine University and North Carolina Central University.
"He was an educator," a neighbor said. "The guy was just an all around good guy. Somebody knows something about it. I just hope they come forward with it."
There is a cash reward for any tip leaidng to an arrest. Call Raleigh Police if you have any information.
Death of 85-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News