Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire

Friday marked one year since a massive fire in downtown Raleigh caused $50 million in damage and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.Three hundred sixty-five days later, and investigators still haven't been able to pinpoint an official cause of the fire, which destroyed an apartment building under construction at the site of the Metropolitan Apartments on West Jones Street.Several nearby buildings were damaged by the flames, smoke, and water sprayed to douse the flames.While much time has passed, many buildings aren't seeing much progress.The Quorum Center condos across the street still have boarded up windows while the high rise is being fixed up.Some surrounding businesses struggled for months to rebuild.Clancy & Theys, the company behind the building, sent the following statement to ABC11: