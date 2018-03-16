DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Still rebuilding: One year after Raleigh downtown fire.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Friday marked one year since a massive fire in downtown Raleigh caused $50 million in damage and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.

READ MORE: Monstrous fire destroys apartment building in downtown Raleigh

Three hundred sixty-five days later, and investigators still haven't been able to pinpoint an official cause of the fire, which destroyed an apartment building under construction at the site of the Metropolitan Apartments on West Jones Street.

READ MORE: Why Raleigh fire cleanup is a painstaking process

Several nearby buildings were damaged by the flames, smoke, and water sprayed to douse the flames.

EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team explores whether measures can be taken to prevent such an incident from happening again - and who has the authority to implement them.


While much time has passed, many buildings aren't seeing much progress.




The Quorum Center condos across the street still have boarded up windows while the high rise is being fixed up.

Some surrounding businesses struggled for months to rebuild.

EMBED More News Videos

The Metropolitan one year later



Clancy & Theys, the company behind the building, sent the following statement to ABC11:

"The rebuilding phase of the Metropolitan is approximately 40 percent complete and estimated to be finished by Q1 of 2019. For nearly 70 years, Clancy & Theys has helped build Raleigh from the ground up, including many iconic landmarks in downtown Raleigh. We will continue to work closely with the city, local businesses and residents as the rebuilding process continues."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
downtown raleigh fireraleigh newsapartment fireRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE
Downtown Raleigh block reopens after massive apartment fire
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
Plans detailed for site of massive Raleigh downtown fire
Site of Raleigh fire months away from 'back to normal'
More downtown raleigh fire
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News