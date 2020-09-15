Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

STOCKTON, California -- A Stockton Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.



Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
EMBED More News Videos

Police had one piece of advice for the culprit, "Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaautismspecial needs childrenphotosu.s. & worldpolice officerviral
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
WATCH LIVE: State officials give update on NC's COVID-19 response
Wake County schools update expected on return to classroom
Louisville to pay millions in Breonna Taylor's settlement: LIVE
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
This new Krispy Kreme shop churns out 4,500 donuts an hour
Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires
Show More
Fayetteville museum reopens with COVID-19 precautions
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
More TOP STORIES News