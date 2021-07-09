Stolen car crashes, downs utility pole in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attempted traffic stop in Durham resulted in damaged power lines and a closed street.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Street.

Durham Police Department said and officer saw someone driving a stolen car. When the officer tried to pull that car over, the driver took off.

Soon thereafter, the driver crashed into a utility pole on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue.

The driver then jumped out of the car and took off running. Officers chased after the driver but lost track of him.

Fayetteville Street is closed to traffic in the area as officers investigate, and utility crews work to repair the downed power pole.
