Dangerous conditions still expected in Triangle from Tropical Storm Nicole

It's likely that Nicole will be transitioning and losing wind intensity tonight and into Friday, likely impacting the region as a depression or a tropical rainstorm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dangerous conditions are expected from Tropical Storm Nicole through the Triangle, with drenching rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms that could bring isolated tornadoes. Persistent windy conditions will be more confined to the North Carolina beaches, where gusts in excess of 40 mph are more likely. It will be increasingly windy across the Triangle on Friday with gusts around 30 mph.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, but has since weakened to a tropical storm.

Rainfall from Nicole looks to wind down late Friday evening; when the tropical rain is said and done, 1-2" rainfall amounts are expected across the area. The higher rainfall totals in that range are most likely in heavier downpours within thunderstorms. Abnormally dry conditions across the region in recent weeks may increase the risk for flash flooding in areas with the higher rainfall totals.

Dry weather and increasing sunshine is likely for Saturday.

Nicole is already making her impact felt here in the Triangle. Multiple flights to and from Florida at RDU have been canceled because of the storm.

Duke energy is also making preps for Nicole. They are keeping their Carolina crews in place because we are still in the path of the storm.

Just as when Ian made its way through the Carolinas Duke leaders have already planned a storm response presentation, like was the case for Hurricane Ian, and we will get a chance to hear more about that Thursday morning