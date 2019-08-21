Stranger and police officer help two 80-year-olds get to high school reunion

PORTLAND, Ore. (WTVD) -- The kindness of a stranger and a police officer helped a couple in their 80s avoid what could have been a nightmare.Brad and Golida Canutt were visiting Portland, Oregon, for a high school reunion.They lost the keys to their rental car and got separated while they tried to find the keys. The two were separated for hours.Elizabeth Haas first saw the couple on the street and then hours later saw Golida by herself; she knew something was wrong."When we were driving back home from brunch, we saw Golida standing by herself by the flower pot and we wondered where Brad was," Haas said.A police officer also stepped in to help piece together the mystery.That officer eventually drove the couple to their reunion, set them up in a hotel and connected them with family for a safe return home.