Stray bullets hit Wilson church with children inside, 17-year-old charged

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of a shooting near a Wilson church on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Wilson Police Department, witnesses said just after 4 p.m. they heard several gunshots outside St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Officers found that the church had been hit by several stray bullets. Father Philip Bryum, a priest at the church, said children were inside the building for an after-school program at the time. No one was injured.
Investigators arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting and charged them with shooting into an occupied building. The teenager was given a $150,000 secured bond.
Wilson Police Department said more arrests are expected in connection to this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department a (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
