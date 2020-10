Mental Wellness with MindPath: How Parents Can Cope with Stress

Resources

This is an especially stressful time for many parents. MindPath's Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW discusses common stressors for parents, as well as strategies on how they can cope and help manage mental well-being for themselves and their families.For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.Ms. Gomeringerearned her BS from Appalachian State University and her MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked as a social worker at New Leaf Behavioral Health and Visions Counseling Studio.